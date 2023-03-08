Palestinian engineer sets her sights on the stars: MEMO in conversation with Bayan Abu Salameh

Join us this International Women's Day as we talk to Bayan Abu Salameh who is working on building and launching Palestine's first satellite and talking about the challenges she has faced and barriers she has broken as a female Palestinian engineer.

A mechanical engineer graduate from Birzeit University, Abu Salameh – who is from a small village near Jenin called Faqua – was awarded the Chevening Scholarship, funded by the British government, to study at Queen Mary University, where she successfully designed and analysed what she hopes will be the first Palestinian cube satellite and named it Palestine_1. She is now completing her post graduate studies at Imperial College London and undertaking further research on her space project which will study urban growth and water resources in the MENA region.

