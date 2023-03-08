Palestinian factions praise resistance in West Bank

Palestinian factions said that the Palestinian resistance in the occupied West Bank will continue and that the occupation's "terrorist policies" of killing and destroying the Palestinian people are doomed to failure.

In separate statements, Palestinian factions warned Israel of the consequences of the massacres it is committing in the cities and camps of the occupied West Bank.

The factions' warning came following the Israeli-raid on the outskirts of the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank yesterday, which killed six Palestinians and injured several others. During the raid, Israeli forces besieged a house in the refugee camp and bombed it with anti-tank missiles.

Hamas, Fatah, Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine condemned the Israeli occupation's aggression and praised the Palestinian people's resolve and determination to defeat the occupation. The Palestinian factions also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Jenin camp and the steadfastness of resistance fighters who shot down a number of Israeli drones that were flying over the camp.

A suicide plane and filming planes over the besieged house on the outskirts of Jenin camp, as the clashes continue between the besieged and the occupation army https://t.co/18Au6ZSvnM — WAR GONZA 🇷🇺 🇮🇷 🇸🇩 (@WarGonza12) March 7, 2023

