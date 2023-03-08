Senate member calls for collecting fees from Egyptian expats 

Egyptian Senate member, Bahaa Eddin Abu Shaqqa, called for a legal system to govern the work of Egyptian expatriates including collecting fees from them as a contribution to the state.

"The state must have a right, represented in a percentage, in the earnings of every Egyptian expat, because the state is the one that brought them up and educated them," Abu Shaqqa said on Monday during a plenary discussion of a request submitted by MP Hiam Farouk to clarify the government's plan to provide incentives for Egyptian expats and support their savings in Egypt.

The Egyptian Senate's call created a state of controversy and resentment on social media platforms where the Senate's hashtag topped the list of trends on Twitter.

Social media users described the Senate's "illogical" call as an indication of the state's failure to face the economic crisis.

Others called on Abu Shaqqa to set an example and donate his earnings to the state.

"Senator Abu Shaqqa receives a salary equal to that of a minister who is completely exempt from taxes and fees as an agent of the Senate," said Walaa Al-Din Al-Bakri, an economist.

READ: Remittances from Egypt expats recorded sudden decline in July