Turkiye, Greece agree to develop good neighbourly agenda

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar yesterday agreed with his Greek counterpart, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, to develop an agenda based on "good neighbourly relations between the two countries."

The agreement came during a call between the two ministers, during which Panagiotopoulos expressed his government's condolences to Turkiye following February's devastating earthquakes. On his part, Akar offered his country's condolences to Greece for the victims of the recent train crash, which left 57 dead.

The officials were reported to have also discussed developing an agenda based on "good neighbourly relations between Turkiye and Greece."

