Iraqi border authority seizes more than 3 million Captagon pills

The Iraqi border authority said Saturday that it seized more than 3 million Captagon pills in Anbar province in western Iraq, Anadolu reports.

It said the drugs, hidden within apple boxes inside a truck, were seized at the Al-Qa'im border crossing with Syria.

The agency added that drugs and the truck driver were handed to police in Al-Qa'im to refer the case to judiciary authorities.

In recent months, the Iraqi security authorities intensified narcotics operations and managed to seize several high-profile drug quantities.

