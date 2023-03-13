EU grants protected status for Turkiye dessert 'Antakya Kunefesi'

The European Union granted, on Monday, the status of "Protected Geographical Indication" for the Turkish dessert Antakya Kunefesi, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"Antakya Kunefesi is one of the few desserts that contains cheese" in Turkiye, the European Commission explained in a statement announcing the decision.

The dessert is produced in Hatay province, with a recipe "transferred from one generation to the next based on master-apprenticeship relationship", the document further said.

The dessert is made from a lightly baked thread-like dough (knefelik kadayif), fresh Antakya cheese produced for kunefe, butter and syrup.

This is the 9th Turkish food product that has received EU protection, including "Giresun Tombul Findigi" premium hazelnuts from the Black Sea Region or baklava from Gaziantep.

The European Union maintains a register for the names of agricultural products, foodstuffs and drinks that enjoy protection across the bloc, featuring "Geographical Indications", product qualities and legal protection instruments.

WATCH: Lazy Cake