Neymar undergoes ankle surgery in Qatar

The star of the Brazilian national team and Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, underwent successful ankle surgery at Aspetar Hospital in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Neymar arrived at the hospital on Friday. The hospital said in a press statement: "The surgery at Aspetar Hospital was supervised by the Chief Medical Officer at Aspetar Professor Pieter D'Hooghe, the famous ankle surgeon Pierre James Calder from London Fortius Clinic, and the surgeon and doctor of the Brazilian national team, Rodrigo Lasmar."

"The surgical intervention at the ankle level went well, as the surgery was successful, which will protect the player from suffering recurring injury. The player will spend a period of rest and healing to recover from the surgery," the statement added.

Aspetar Hospital is the official medical partner of the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club. Neymar is set to be absent from games until the end of the season."I'll come back stronger," Neymar said on Twitter before the operation.

