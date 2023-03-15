Court's decision on Palestine teachers' strike 'invalid', Bar Association says

The Human Rights Observatory of the Palestinian Bar Association said yesterday that it views with "concern" the Administrative Court's decision to suspend the teachers' strike, noting that it lacks basic guarantees of a fair process.

"The trial did not take into account the principles of litigation because it did not give teachers the right to defend themselves and therefore the resulting decision is invalid," the body said in a statement.

"The [court's] decision to suspend the teachers' strike came in violation of the legal rules governing litigation procedures regarding the right to strike contained in Decree Law No. 11 of 2017, especially Article 6 thereof, and the right to exchange information before issuing a ruling, which confirms the violation of the amended Palestinian Basic Law and international human rights conventions and standards that guarantee the natural and fundamental right of teachers and others to strike," the statement said.

READ: Palestine teachers to continue strike until just solution is reached

It emphasised that the Palestinian people are the source of authority and sovereignty, and that no voice is louder than the voice of the people.

The teachers are calling for salary increases in light of the escalating inflation crisis.

Following the start of the strike on 5 February, the Finance Ministry promised to pay 85 per cent of the salaries before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, but the teachers refused this settlement saying previous promises have still not been met.