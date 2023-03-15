Israel demolishes two Palestinian apartments in occupied Jerusalem

The Israeli-run municipality in occupied Jerusalem demolished two Palestinian-owned apartments on Tuesday under the pretext of having no building licence. The building belonged to a Palestinian man and his sister in Sur Baher neighbourhood to the south of the occupied holy city. Each apartment was 90 square metres in size.

During the demolition, the Israeli occupation forces locked down the whole area and prevented all Palestinians from entering or leaving. Local Palestinian sources said that the demolition left twelve people homeless in the middle of the ongoing cold spell.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces handed a demolition order to Salem family in the same area, ordering them to demolish a 15 square metre room.

Israel's demolition policy in occupied Jerusalem has recently witnessed a significant increase in the number of Palestinian-owned buildings being knocked down. Although the lack of building licences is cited as a reason for the demolitions, it is noteworthy that such licences are rarely, if ever, issued for Palestinians to build or extend their homes in the occupied city. The process is seen as part of the settler-colonial state's ethnic cleansing of the people of occupied Palestine.

During February alone, observers have pointed out, Israel's occupation forces demolished or handed demolition orders for 187 Palestinian structures in the occupied territories.

