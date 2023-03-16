9 out of 10 people in Syria camps have been displaced multiple times - survey

Nine out of ten people living in the squalid camps for the internally displaced in north-west Syria have been made homeless multiple times, according to a new survey, the Guardian reports.

According to the report, Action for Humanity (AFH) published a report revealing February's devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, which killed tens of thousands of people, compounded an already desperate situation with an estimated 98 per cent of Syrians living in camps left without safe shelter.

"Nine out of 10 people living in the squalid camps for the internally displaced in north-west Syria have been made homeless multiple times, according to a new survey." Read more:https://t.co/4VQrrSgdH0 — Action For Humanity (@AFH_charity) March 16, 2023

According to the survey, the Syrian civil war forced an estimated 1.8 million people into 1,420 camps within Syria.

The survey of 263 internally displaced families in north-west Syria found that 92 per cent of internally displaced households had been made homeless multiple times since the conflict began.

Two-thirds (64 per cent) had been displaced between four and seven times, while 23 per cent said they had been displaced eight times or more.

READ: 12 years since the start of the Syrian revolution