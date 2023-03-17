Hamas urges Algeria to adopt Palestinian prisoners' issue

The head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, yesterday called on the Algerian parliament to adopt the issue of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

His remarks came during his meeting with Algerian Parliament Speaker, Ibrahim Boughali, during which they discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian issue.

Hamas sources told Anadolu Agency that Haniyeh had warned of what he described as an "explosion of conditions inside Israeli jails." He also pointed to recent Israeli plans "to control Al-Aqsa Mosque, expand settlements in the West Bank, and its continued siege on the occupied Gaza Strip."

Haniyeh expressed Hamas' "gratitude for Algeria's stance and its efforts in supporting the Palestinian cause." He also stressed on the need to implement the "Algiers Agreement."

On 13 October, the Palestinian factions, Fatah and Hamas, signed an agreement to end a years-long division between the two parties.

Boughali said that the Palestinian cause was at a "major juncture", adding that the "rise of the resistance in the West Bank is a positive variable."

"Our only hope is the unity of the Palestinian people, and we have the opportunity to attain all their rights," Boughali noted.

