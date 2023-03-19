13,000 people affected by heavy rains in central Yemeni province

More than 13,000 Yemeni people were affected by seasonal heavy rains in the central Marib province, local authorities said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the Executive Unit For IDPs (internally displaced people) Camps Management said people living in refugee camps were most affected as they live in tents and makeshift shelters, adding that most shelters were damaged by the heavy winds and rain.

It urged the UN for urgent support to address the refugees' needs and move from emergency aid interventions to sustainable ones.

The statement also warned that the continued flooding and rainfall may threaten the lives of nearly 2 million refugees living in 197 camps and gatherings in Marib.

