World's oldest Yemeni dies at age of 140

A man said to be the oldest Yemeni alive has died at the age of 140.

Ali Anter had two horn-like shape protruding from the side of his head, local media reported yesterday.

Anter, who had the nickname 'two-horns', found that the two horns had begun to grow after he reached the age of 100. They were said to have grown from his forehead down to his cheeks.

According to his family, Anter had been in good health until 2017, when his condition started to deteriorate. His two horns were removed without medical surgery, but instead by use of an iron heated on a fire. He died three days later.

One of Anter's relatives told the media that Anter had died on 12 March, noting that his corneas were removed in a "primitive way", which had doubled his suffering and had led to his death.

