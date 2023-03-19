Islamic Jihad leader holds talks with Hezbollah chief in Lebanon

Leader of Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, Ziad al-Nakhala, met Saturday with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

A statement by the Palestinian group said talks between the two sides took up regional developments and challenges facing the Palestinian resistance.

The two sides agreed "to continue consultation and coordination with a view to enhancing the resistance against Israel," the statement said.

Tension has escalated across the occupied West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli military raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 88 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire since the beginning of this year. Fourteen Israelis were also killed in separate attacks during the same period.

