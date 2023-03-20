Israel to deploy extra 2,000 police officers in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Israeli occupation authorities will deploy 2,000 extra police officers in occupied East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Quds Press reported yesterday.

The news site quoted Israeli media saying that the Israeli police are to concentrate their efforts on Friday's during the holy month.

Wallah news website said that the Israeli police expected tens of thousands of Palestinians to make their way to Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform Friday prayers during Ramadan.

In preparation for this, police have placed some Palestinian activists under administrative detentions, held without charge or trial.

Wallah also noted that the Israeli police had likely decided to stop demolition of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem during the month of Ramadan in order to minimise tensions in the occupied city. It said demolitions would not take place in spite of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's decision not to halt such action.

