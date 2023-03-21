Britain, Israel aim to deepen tech, trade, security ties

Britain and Israel will sign an agreement aimed at deepening technology, trade and security ties over the next seven years when Foreign Minister, James Cleverly, meets his Israeli counterpart in London on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Israel's Eli Cohen is visiting London to sign the new roadmap for relations with Britain.

"Our roadmap will allow us to fully take advantage of the opportunities in areas of mutual interest, including tech, trade and security," Cleverly said in a statement, ahead of the visit.

Britain said discussions would also include the recent spike in violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestine Territories, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the threat posed by Iran.

The new deal includes around £20 million ($24.50 million) of joint funding commitments on technology and innovation, the statement added.

Britain and Israel, last year, launched negotiations for a new trade agreement and said that deal was "a key priority for both governments".

