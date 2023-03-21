Turkic countries welcome Nowruz festival marking arrival of spring

Turkic countries, on Tuesday, welcomed festivities surrounding Nowruz, marking the arrival of spring through various forms of celebrations, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Dance and theatre performances, in addition to folk dances and concerts of famous artists, were observed in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, while the leaders of most of these states addressed their people and celebrated their Nowruz festival.

Welcoming the festivities at a solemn ceremony, Uzbek President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, congratulated his nation's Nowruz holiday during a speech at the New Uzbekistan Park in the capital, Tashkent.

Mirziyoyev said they are "selflessly working to build a New Uzbekistan" for "a society and state where people live freely, independently, and prosperously".

"May the season bring peace and prosperity, and happiness to every family, every neighbourhood, and our country," he also said.

Noting that the festivities are also taking place on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, Mirziyoyev congratulated Muslims in Uzbekistan and the entire Islamic community on the occasion.

"I wish that our good deeds in this divine month will be accepted and our good and pure intentions will be answered," Mirziyoyev further said.

During celebrations in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, the country's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated his nation's Nowruz and Ramadan.

"This year, the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan coincides with Nowruz. May all the thoughts of those who fast during Eid come true! May peace and prosperity come to our homes! May the Nowruz holiday bring us only happiness and joy," Tokayev said.

He further noted that they must care about the country's youth and create good conditions for them to contribute to the development of Kazakhstan.

"Kazakhs say that strength is in unity. If we maintain unity and accord in our society, we will achieve our key goal of building a fair Kazakhstan. We need to unite to achieve this common goal," Tokayev said.

Separately, speaking at a ceremony in the Ala-Too Square in the capital, Bishkek, Kyrgyz President, Sadyr Japarov also celebrated the Nowruz festivities and congratulated his people, as well.

"From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate everyone on the Nowruz holiday – the day of renewal and striving for a new life," Japarov said in an address.

Noting that Nowruz is associated with the interweaving of "hope with clear goals, tireless work, strong and inseparable unity," Japarov further said these are the results of national unity and stability in society.

"May the holiday, symbolising spring, renewal and a bright life, give us hope and give strength to new achievements for the sake of our motherland," he concluded.

Azerbaijan's President, Ilham Aliyev, on Saturday lit a Nowruz fire in Shusha, the symbol city of Karabakh liberated last year from Armenian occupation, during an address.

"Today we're celebrating Nowruz in our ancient city Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. This is a historic event, this is a great happiness," Aliyev said, noting: "Today, while celebrating Nowruz in Jidir Duzu (plain), I proudly say, Shusha, you are free! Shusha is Azerbaijan! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Aksoltan Atayeva, participated in a solemn event organised in New York, at the initiative of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Nowruz falls on 21 March and has been celebrated for more than 18 centuries across Anatolia and Asia.

The spring festival is celebrated mainly in Iran, Afghanistan, India, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Albania and Macedonia.

