Algeria President: Morocco ties have reached 'point of no return'

Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said relations with neighbouring Morocco have reached a "point of no return", Anadolu news agency reported.

"We regret that the relations between Algeria and Morocco had reached a point of no return, Algeria's position was a reaction," Tebboune told Al Jazeera channel in an interview on Tuesday evening.

In August 2021, Algeria severed diplomatic relations with Morocco, accusing Rabat of having hostile tendencies, an accusation denied by Moroccan authorities.

Remarking on the diplomatic crisis with France, Tebboune said relations with Paris are fluctuating, but confirmed that the Algerian Ambassador will return to Paris within days after he was summoned for consultations weeks ago.

Regarding the crisis with Spain, the Algerian President said the new Spanish government's position on the Western Sahara conflict is "individual and biased from the Sanchez government".

In March 2022, Algeria recalled its Ambassador from Spain in protest of the Spanish support of the Moroccan self-rule proposal.

Algeria supports independence for Western Sahara and the issue has caused deep tensions between Morocco and Algeria for years.