Turks want to ban foreigners from buying homes

Turks overwhelmingly favour a ban on home sales to foreigners, a view that straddles the country's political divide and echoes the backlash against a deluge of buyers in countries from Canada to Portugal, Bloomberg reports.

According to the report, about 79 per cent of Turkish citizens think home sales to foreign nationals should be banned, according to a survey by Metropoll.

The view was widely shared across the political spectrum, with more than 77 per cent of those who voted for the ruling AK Party in 2018 voicing their support, the report added.

The Metropoll survey was conducted via phone interviews with 2,118 respondents from 28 Turkish provinces on 23 February to 28 February.

