UAE Senior Advisor says Israel measures against Palestinians contradict Abraham Accords

Khaldoun Al Mubarak, a Senior Advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), President Mohammed bin Zayed, has recently visited Israel and delivered a "strongly worded message" to officials there, Israel's Kan 11 channel reported on Wednesday.

Al-Mubarak has reportedly told Israeli officials that the Israeli government's approach is completely contrary to the Abraham Accords, warning that the Israeli government's actions threaten any "further progress" with the UAE and "other Arab countries".

He explained that some Israeli politicians encourage violence which contradicts the Abrahams Accords and endangers regional stability.

Al-Mubarak pointed out that "continued escalation against the Palestinians harms regional stability and benefits extremists who are looking for confrontation," according to the Kan report.

On 14 September, 2020, Israel signed normalisation agreements with the UAE and Bahrain, under the auspices of former US President Donald Trump, known as the "Abraham Accords".

