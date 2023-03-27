Israel besieges Nablus, MK calls for Huwara to be 'tightly closed'

Israeli occupation forces have enforced a complete siege on the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, after an attack on soldiers stationed at a checkpoint in the town of Huwara, south of the city.

On Saturday evening, Israeli occupation forces closed all entrances to Nablus and prevented entry and exit from the city under the pretext of searching for the perpetrators of the attack.

The Abu Ali Mustapha Brigades, which is affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Member of the Israeli Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, Danny Danon, said this is the "third attack in the same place in Huwara", proposing that until the new bypass road designated for the use of illegal settlers only is built, the town's shops and main road must remain "tightly closed".

On Saturday evening, a number of Palestinians were injured as Israeli forces stormed several towns in the Nablus Governorate.

In the town of Beita, south of Nablus, a young man sustained a broken foot after being assaulted by Israeli forces, and was taken to the hospital.

In the town of Huwara, south of Nablus, settlers gathered at the town's roundabouts, protected by soldiers and attempted to attack citizens and their homes.

