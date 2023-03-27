Israel seizes agricultural land in West Bank for 'military purposes'

Israeli authorities yesterday issued a decision to seize Palestinian lands in West Bank's northern occupied villages of Jinsafut, Al-Fanduq and Hajjah.

A senior official in the Wall and Settlements Resistance Commission, Amir Daoud, told the media that the occupation authorities had seized "218 dunums [54 acres] of Palestinian land for military purposes."

Daoud pointed out that the Israeli decision was valid "until the end of 2027," adding that it was "subject to renewal, similar to other Israeli decisions."

According to Daoud the Israeli occupation authorities and Jewish settlers carried out a total of "636 attacks against Palestinians and their properties in February." He explained that the attacks had included "assaults on Palestinians, vandalism, land leveling, tree uprooting, property confiscation, closures, barriers and physical injuries."

READ: Palestine calls for US action to stop Israeli violations at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa