Berlin to allow Muslim teachers to wear headscarves

The German state of Berlin will allow Muslim teachers to wear headscarves, authorities confirmed on Wednesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Headscarves and wearing of religious symbols by teachers will be allowed, in general, and can only be restricted in individual cases if it poses a danger to school peace, Berlin's education department said, in an official letter sent to school directors.

READ: Germany sources new supplies of LNG from the Middle East as it risks running out of gas

Under Berlin's neutrality act, which prevents civil servants from wearing religious clothing and symbols, teachers in the city were banned from wearing headscarves since 2005.

But several court rulings in recent years underlined that a blanket ban on headscarves constitutes discrimination, and violates religious freedom guaranteed by the constitution.

The Senate Department for Education, Youth and Family told school directors that they should comply with the recent court rulings.

READ: Memorial of Turkiye murder victim vandalised with Nazi symbol in Germany