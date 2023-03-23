Germany sources new supplies of LNG from the Middle East as it risks running out of gas

Germany plans to have as much as 70.7 million tons, per year, of LNG import capacity by 2030 as the country faces the risk out of gas, Argus reports.

According to the report, Germany no longer receives Russian gas via Nord Stream, which was sabotaged in the autumn of 2022.

The rush to have LNG import terminals as soon as possible will make Germany the fourth largest import capacity holder, behind the major Asian LNG buyers South Korea, China and Japan, according to Argus.

