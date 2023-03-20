Portuguese / Spanish / English

Germany moving ahead with Israel Arrow-3 Defence System purchase

Then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu points at the Arrow-3 Anti-ballistic Missile System at the Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) MLM Division plant in the central Israeli town of Be'er Ya'akov on January 22, 2019 [TOMER APPELBAUM/AFP via Getty Images]
Germany is moving ahead with its planned acquisition of the Israeli-made Arrow-3 anti-ballistic missile defence system, The Jerusalem Post reports.

According to the report, the announcement was made after German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, met with US President, Joe Biden, earlier this month to discuss defence issues.

The German Defence Ministry will sign a letter of intent to purchase the system in around two weeks, the report added.

