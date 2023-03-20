Germany moving ahead with Israel Arrow-3 Defence System purchase

Germany is moving ahead with its planned acquisition of the Israeli-made Arrow-3 anti-ballistic missile defence system, The Jerusalem Post reports.

According to the report, the announcement was made after German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, met with US President, Joe Biden, earlier this month to discuss defence issues.

The German Defence Ministry will sign a letter of intent to purchase the system in around two weeks, the report added.

READ: Israel, US to develop ballistic missile shield