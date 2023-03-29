Egypt to raise food subsidies spending by 20% in FY 2023/24 draft budget - statement

Egypt expects to raise its allocation for food subsidies by 20 per cent and for petroleum products by 24 per cent in the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to a draft budget approved by the cabinet on Wednesday.

The budget forecasts GDP growth at 4.1 per cent and inflation at an average rate of 16 per cent during the next fiscal year, which starts in July, according to a cabinet statement, Reuters reports.

Egypt has been struggling to contain economic pressures exposed by the consequences of the war in Ukraine, which include rising costs to grain and fuel imports.

Its currency has come under renewed pressure this month, despite three sharp devaluations since last March that have seen the Egyptian pound lose nearly half its value against the dollar. Headline inflation has accelerated to five-and-a-half year highs of 31.9 per cent.

Despite the challenges, the government is projecting a primary surplus of 2.5 per cent, a 38.4 per cent rise in overall revenues and a 28 per cent rise in tax revenues, the cabinet statement said.

The budget still needs approval by Egypt's Parliament.

