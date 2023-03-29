Hamas calls for Palestinians to increase presence at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Hamas yesterday called onPalestinians to increase their presence at Al-Aqsa Mosque to undermine Israeli plans aimed at partitioning it.

In a statement, Hamas denounced the continued raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque by "hordes of Israeli colonial settlers, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces."

It also condemned the latest deal reached by Israeli colonial settler groups and the occupation authorities to extend the time of their morning raids into the mosque in a bid to impose a temporal division at the Muslim site.

READ: Saudi condemns Israel's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Palestinian movement reiterated that the Israeli occupation's plans aimed at Judaising Al-Aqsa Mosque and imposing its sovereignty over it will neither change the historical facts nor will they wipe out the mosque's Islamic identity.

Hamas called on the Palestinians of the occupied West Bank and Israel to intensify their presence at Al-Aqsa Mosque in protest of the Israeli measures and to protect it.

READ: PA calls for US to stop Israel targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque