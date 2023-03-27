PA calls for US to stop Israel targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Palestinian Authority called on the US on Sunday to make sure that Israel, as the occupying power, stops targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

"We condemn in the strongest terms Israel's continued provocations and aggression against both the worshippers and the sanctity of Holy Sites in Jerusalem, particularly in and around Al-Haram Al-Sharif, the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa Mosque," said the PA ministry of foreign affairs. "Such aggression against worshippers during the holiest month of the year is a grave violation of the historic, legal and political status quo in Jerusalem."

The ministry also condemned "the unlawful detention" of worshippers followed by an invasion by illegal Jewish settlers into the sanctuary under the full protection of Israeli occupation forces.

"Israel, the occupying power, is clearly not committed, as it claims to be, to bring about calm in Jerusalem or to guarantee freedom of religion and worship for all. It is wilfully and deliberately provoking Muslim worshippers during the Holy Month of Ramadan and is imposing additional punitive restrictions."

The occupation state's "militarisation" and attempts to overturn hundreds of years of Islamic tradition are clearly aimed at the spatial and temporal division of the Noble Sanctuary and to impose Jewish control over Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In conclusion, the PA called on the international community to ensure that Israel, as the occupying power, adheres to its obligations under international law. It also urged the reaffirmation of its rejection of any Israeli claims of sovereignty over any part of Palestine, including Jerusalem and its Holy Sites.

