Israel 'not another State on US flag': Ben-Gvir

Israel's far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, on Wednesday gave a US call for Tel Aviv to drop controversial judicial overhaul plans, saying Israel "is not another star on the US flag", Anadolu News Agency reports.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said he will not meet Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, at the White House in the near future.

He also called on the Israeli government to drop its plans for judicial reform, which triggered mass protests in Israel in the past week.

"The United States needs to understand that Israel is an independent country and not another star on the US flag," Ben-Gvir told Israel Army Radio.

Earlier Wednesday, Netanyahu denied any tension in relations with the US, saying their alliance was "unshakable". He also termed Biden as his "friend of 40 years".

On Monday, Netanyahu bowed to pressure and announced a temporary halt to the judicial overhaul plans.

