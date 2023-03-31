Turkiye hails 'positive climate' in relations with Greece

Turkiye's National Security Council yesterday praised what it described as the "positive climate in bilateral relations with Greece," adding that the latter would "benefit both sides, and the region."

"The ongoing developments in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean are being followed closely," the council stressed.

Relations between Turkiye and Greece soared over disputed Mediterranean islands. However, Athens was reported to have resumed ties with Ankara following the deadly earthquakes

that took place on 6 February killing over 50,000 people.

The Greek Defence Minister, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, recently said he would visit the Turkiye's earthquake-stricken southeastern areas on 4 April and meet with his Turkish counterpart,

Hulusi Akar.

