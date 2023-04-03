Moroccan artist who set himself on fire dies of wounds

A Moroccan theatrical performer who set himself on fire last week in front of the Ministry of Culture building in the capital, Rabat, has died of the burns he sustained in the incident, Anadolu news reported, quoting a ministry official who asked not to be named.

According to the official, the artist passed away at the Ibn Sina Hospital in Rabat where he was taken after he set himself on fire.

No official statement has been issued about the incident.

Last Monday, a theatrical performer identified as Ahmad Jawad set himself on fire after he was forced into retirement.

At the time, the Moroccan Ministry of Youth and Culture said in a statement that it regretted the "tragic incident" and expressed its "full solidarity" with the man and his family regardless of the "circumstances, background and motives" behind the incident.

Local media reported that the artist was protesting because he had been forced into retirement but his benefits did not meet his needs. However the ministry said he had received the rights guaranteed to him by law.

