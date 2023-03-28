Portuguese / Spanish / English

Moroccan artist sets himself on fire in front ministry of Culture

March 28, 2023 at 3:43 pm | Published in: Africa, Morocco, News
A Moroccan theatrical performer has set himself on fire in front of the Ministry of Culture building in the capital, Rabat, after he was forced into retirement, Anadolu news agency reported.

In a statement, the Moroccan Ministry of Youth and Culture said it regretted the "tragic incident" and expressed its "full solidarity" with the man and his family regardless of the "circumstances, background and motives" behind the incident.

According to the statement, the man was taken to hospital for treatment. No details were released regarding his condition.

Local media reported that the artist, identified as A.J., was protesting because he had been forced into retirement but his benefits did not meet his needs. However the ministry said he had received the rights guaranteed to him by law.

