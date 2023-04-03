Netanyahu says understanding with opposition on judicial plan 'possible'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that reaching an understanding with opponents over his controversial judicial overhaul is possible, Walla news website has reported.

"We are currently in a process of dialogue with the aim of reaching a broad consensus," Walla reported Netanyahu as saying during the weekly cabinet meeting. "I would like to remind you that before the [November 2022] election, many leaders of the current opposition supported fundamental changes in the judicial system. Therefore, there is a basis for understanding with the opposition that can be reached with good faith and real dialogue."

Addressing Israel's enemies, Netanyahu said that the internal conflict in Israel "will not harm our ability to act against our enemies on all fronts."

In the face of massive public demonstrations against his plans, Netanyahu declared last week that he had suspended the judicial overhaul process, but insisted that the plan would enhance democracy and restore the balance between the legislative, executive and judicial powers.

