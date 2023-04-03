Strategic projects to be launched soon with Turkiye: Iraq Premier

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, has said new strategic projects with Turkiye will be launched soon, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"We have many partnerships and interests with neighbouring Turkiye. There are some problems in terms of water and security, but there are great opportunities to solve these problems. We are grateful for Turkiye's efforts to provide Iraq's water share," Al-Sudani told Al Jazeera network.

Stressing the significance of economic cooperation with Turkiye, the Iraqi Prime Minister said the new strategic projects will strengthen bilateral relations.

Al-Sudani reiterated that they will not allow Iraq to be a field of attack on neighbouring countries and that they are working on joint commissions with Turkiye and Iran to ensure the security of the borders.

Noting the reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia as an important factor for the stability and development of the region, he said Syria should also return to the Arab League.

During his visit to Ankara last week, Al-Sudani discussed with Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the aspects of bilateral relations and steps to improve cooperation, particularly in the areas of counter-terrorism, reconstruction of Iraq, trade and energy.

