Israel university websites come under cyber-attack

A number of websites belonging to major Israeli universities came under cyber-attack on Tuesday, according to local media, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The attack targeted the websites of Tel Aviv University, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Haifa University, Weizmann Institute of Science, Open University of Israel and Reichman University, The Jerusalem Post reported.

A group of hackers calling themselves "Anonymous Sudan" claimed responsibility for the cyber-attack in a statement on its Telegram account.

"Infrastructure: Universities – Israel education sector has been dropped because of what they did in Palestine," the group said.

There was no comment from the Israeli government on the cyber-attack.

Israeli websites come under cyber-attack from time to time as acts of solidarity with Palestinians, amid rising tensions across the Occupied West Bank.

More than 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Fourteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

