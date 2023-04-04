Palestine scholars warn of settler aggression at Al-Aqsa

The League of Palestine Muslim Scholars yesterday warned of the escalating Israeli settler aggression at Al-Aqsa Mosque, urging heads of Arab states to defend the holy site at regional and international institutions.

Israeli Jewish settler groups have promised to pay 25,000 shekels ($7,000) to any settler who slaughters a sheep inside the grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque and 2,500 shekels ($700) to those detained for attempting to take a sheep inside the holy site during the Passover festival.

During an event in Gaza, member of the League of Palestine Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Mohammad Salem, said: "We are calling for the heads of Arab states to urgently move in defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque through the regional and international institutions."

Sheikh Salem underscored the increasing dangers targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque and worshippers inside it.

"Al-Aqsa Mosque has been facing daily violations and aggression aiming at judaising it," Sheikh Salem said, pointing to the Israeli ban on renovation works and greenlighting settler activities.

He reiterated that the Israeli occupation is seeking to impose temporal and spatial partition of Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling for Palestinians to increase their presence and stay inside the Noble Sanctuary.

Sheikh Salem condemned the silence of Arabs and Muslims towards the increasing Israeli aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque.