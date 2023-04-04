Turkiye: Mother clings to car bonnet to stop estranged husband kidnapping her child

A mother clung to a car hood for 40 minutes in Turkiye in an effort to stop her husband kidnapping her child.

Dramatic footage captured part of the woman's agonising attempt to stop her husband from taking her child away from her on Monday in the northwestern Duzce province.

The lady has been separated from her husband, Sevcan S., for three years. She clung to the hood of the car as her husband drove away with her child inside. He drove about 40 kilometers in a zig-zag manner, trying to shake her off the hood.

He was later pulled over by police and arrested.

"I ended up on the hood. He drove away for about 40 minutes. He tried to shake me off the hood. My children at home experienced these events many times because of my husband. I could have died last night," she told reporters yesterday.

