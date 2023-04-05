Cavusoglu: Sweden must cooperate in the fight against terrorism to join NATO

Sweden needs to take concrete steps in the fight against terrorism in order to secure Turkiye's ratification for its NATO membership bid, Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said Wednesday, local Turkish media reports.

"The steps Sweden has taken, so far, are insufficient; they must cooperate on the fight against terrorism," Cavusoglu told reporters at a news conference on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, adding that Turkish and Swedish officials discussed the steps Stockholm must implement at their meetings during the summit.

"We have expressed from the start that Turkiye had fewer problems with Finland, and they have taken action to that end," Cavusoglu said. "And Turkiye's ratification of Finland's NATO membership is essentially proof of our support to NATO's open-door policy."

Several sticking points, largely Ankara's concerns over the harbouring and tolerance of PKK/YPG and Gulenist Terror Group (FETO) terrorists in Sweden, have held up the process. Turkiye demands their extradition, and effective cooperation against these groups to greenlight Stockholm's bid, the report added.

