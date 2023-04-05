Muslim academics, authors' union, condemn Israel raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islamic academics and a union of authors based in Turkiye condemned, on Tuesday, Israel's raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"We strongly condemn Israel's latest raid on Masjid Al-Aqsa. We believe that this attack carried out on 5 April, 2023, during the holy month of Ramadan, justifies once again the definition of Israel as a 'terrorist state,'" the head of the Aybir Union, Fatih Savasan, said in a statement.

"It is understood that, with such attacks, which Israel makes habitual during Ramadan, it not only intimidates Palestinian Muslims, but also aims to insult and defame both them and all Muslims around the globe," he added.

The statement noted that in Occupied Territories, Israel continues to violate all kinds of human rights with its most extreme actions.

"Although it is sad for humanity that these acts of human rights violations remain unpunished for now, the day will surely come when Israel's high rank state officials and those who carry out these violations on the ground will be held responsible," it said.

It also urged Islamic countries to initiate criminal investigations against those involved in these and similar acts, and that all non-governmental organisations should initiate the judicial process by applying to relevant national and international authorities.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents Islam's third-holiest site. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

