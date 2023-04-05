Turkiye condemns Israel police storming Al-Aqsa mosque, detaining Palestinians

Turkiye, on Wednesday, denounced Israeli police raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied East Jerusalem and the subsequent arrests of Palestinians, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned dawn raids on the mosque compound, saying that attacking worshipers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan was unacceptable.

The Ministry called on the Israeli government to immediately cease all provocations and attacks that may further escalate tensions in the region.

On Twitter, Turkiye's First Lady, Emine Erdogan, condemned the "heinous attack" on Al-Aqsa, adding that it is a "duty of conscience to be the voice of our Palestinian brothers and sisters struggling to protect our common heritage Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Saying that the "unjust attack" by Israeli forces during the month of Ramadan has "shattered our hearts", Erdogan urged that "the persecution of innocent people, including women, children and the elderly, come to an end as soon as possible and that the oppressors will be held accountable."

Turkiye's presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, also condemned the attack on Al-Aqsa, pledging to continue opposing "any attempt to change the religious and historical status of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque."

He called on Israel to "immediately end" its attacks and protect freedom of worship in Jerusalem and urged the international community to immediately take action.

"Palestine is grieving, but never alone. We will continue to support our Palestinian brothers and sisters in the strongest possible way," Kalin affirmed.

'Uninterrupted persecution'

Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, also voiced condemnation, saying: "Turkiye will continue efforts to protect the rights of our Palestinian brothers and stand by them in every field."

National Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar, also "strongly condemned" the Israeli attacks while speaking at an event in the capital, Ankara.

"I strongly condemn Israel's action against people who have no (intention) in their heart and mind other than expressing and practicing their faith and worshiping," he said.

Another top Turkish official, Parliament Speaker, Mustafa Sentop, decried Israel continuing its "uninterrupted persecution" of Palestinians during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"I condemn the atrocities committed against our Palestinian brothers and sisters by the Israeli security forces, (who are) disregarding the spirituality and sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque," Sentop said.

He made a universal call to "condemn this inhumane atrocity and to support the just cause of the Palestinian people and to stand by them" as a humanitarian and moral duty.

The Israeli police, on Wednesday, said they detained 350 Palestinians from the complex, with witnesses saying they used excessive force, including tear gas.

Israeli forces and Jewish settlers frequently carry out raids on the mosque.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents Islam's third-holiest site, while Jews call the area Temple Mount.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognised by the international community.

