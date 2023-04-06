Al-Aqsa Mosque is open for Muslim worshippers 24/7, insists Endowment Council

The Jerusalem Religious Endowment (Awqaf) Council insisted on Wednesday that Al-Aqsa Mosque is open 24 hours a day, every day, for Muslim worshippers. The council is under the authority of the Jordanian government. It called for Muslims to visit and perform prayers in Al-Aqsa as much as possible.

"Al-Aqsa Mosque will never be closed for Muslim worshippers throughout the days and nights of the holy month of Ramadan," the council insisted. It made its comment after Israeli reports claiming that it had asked worshippers to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque at night.

Furthermore, the council called for the Gulf States to carry out their duties towards Al-Aqsa Mosque, and put pressure on Israel to stop its violations during the fasting month. It condemned the violent Israeli assaults on the sanctuary and the Muslim worshippers on each of the last two nights.

The Israeli occupation forces destroyed the electricity room and the clinic at the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa, as well as other facilities. They also damaged mosque structures, broke windows and desecrated copies of the Qur'an and prayer areas.

