Lebanon's Hezbollah: Israeli aggression at Al-Aqsa Mosque will inflame region

"Targeting of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israel will inflame the region," the head of Hezbollah's Executive Council, Hashem Safieddine, said on Thursday.

He added in brief remarks that he gave to Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV channel, that the "Zionists should know that Al-Aqsa Mosque is not alone; rather, behind it are hundreds of millions of Muslims who are ready to die for it."

Dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon on Thursday noon towards the settlements of the Upper Galilee.

Israeli media reported that the Iron Dome air defence system intercepted missiles fired at the Upper Galilee settlements.

The Israeli occupation announced that four Israeli settlers were injured after rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli settlements in northern Israel.

In the past two nights, the occupation authorities attacked worshippers and those stationed in the blessed Aqsa Mosque and forcibly dispersed the worshippers in the Al-Qibli mosque.

The worshippers were subjected to beatings and assaults. The main gates of Al-Aqsa were wrecked. Additionally, nearly 500 worshippers were arrested and 150 were injured.

Extremist Israeli groups stormed Al-Aqsa courtyards under the protection of the Israeli army and police to celebrate the Easter holidays amid continued threats to slaughter sacrifices in its courtyards.