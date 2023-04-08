1 dead, 7 injured in Tel Aviv attack

A tourist was killed and seven others injured Friday in a shooting and ramming attack in the Israeli capital of Tel Aviv, according to reports, says Anadolu Agency.

An attacker opened fire and killed one person while driving a vehicle along the coastal road in central Tel Aviv.

The slain victim was an Italian tourist, according to Israeli media.

Israeli police said the vehicle hit pedestrians on the Tel Aviv promenade and "a police officer who was at a nearby gas station heard a noise and noticed a vehicle overturned, as well as several people lying on the floor.

"The police officer approached the car together with the Tel Aviv municipality inspectors and noticed that the driver was trying to reach for a weapon he had in his possession," it wrote on Twitter.

READ: For many Palestinian citizens of Israel, judicial battle leaves them out

The officer and inspectors "neutralised" the attacker, it added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered an increase in security forces, according to a statement from his office.

Earlier, two settlers were killed and one was seriously injured in an armed attack on a vehicle in a Jewish settlement near the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank.