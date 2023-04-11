Civilians killed in Syria regime's shelling of Idlib

The Syrian Civil Defence also known as White Helmets said a number of civilians, mainly children, were killed as a result of Syrian regime and Russian shelling of residential neighbourhoods in the city of Sarmin, in Idlib's eastern countryside.

The rescue group indicated a child was killed and four others, including an infant, were wounded, as a result of the regime and Russia targeting with four artillery shells, residential neighbourhoods in the city of Sarmin.

"One person was killed and four civilians, including two women, were wounded, on Thursday March 23, the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan, as a result of artillery shelling by the regime forces and Russia, which targeted residential neighbourhoods and popular markets in the city of Atarib and the villages of Al-Abzimo and Al-Jina in Aleppo western countryside," it added.

The group confirmed that, since the beginning of this year to 8 April, it had responded to about 110 attacks by the Syrian regime and Russia in northwestern Syria. The attacks killed four people, including a woman, and wounded 28 others, including ten children and six women.

The regions targeted by the regime's attacks are reeling from the effects of two deadly earthquakes which shook the areas on 6 February.

