Tunisia arrests 57 irregular migrants

Tunisian authorities yesterday arrested 57 irregular migrants as they tried to cross the country's maritime border into Europe, Anadolu news agency reported.

National Guard spokesman Hosam Eddin Al-Jababli announced the arrest in a statement posted on social media.

He explained that two illegal migration attempts were thwarted in the coastal regions of Nabeul and Monastir, with 43 Tunisians arrested.

Another 14 irregular migrants were arrested while preparing to cross the maritime borders during the night between Sunday and Monday, in Sousse and Sfax, he added.

Al-Jababli said the Public Prosecution office has ordered that the necessary measures against the detainees be taken.

Tunisia has recently emerged as a major gateways for irregular migrants to Europe, prompting the authorities to call for external support. Italian and French officials have recently increased visits to Tunisia to discuss tackling this growing phenomenon.

READ: Tunisias Salvation Front warns of imminent collapse and appeals to Algeria