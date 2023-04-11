Turkiye plans to build 1,000 EV stations by 2023-end

Turkiye's first electric vehicle charging network, plans to build 1,000 stations by the end of 2023, with at least one fast-charging (DC) charging station in each of the country's 81 provinces, local media reports.

According to the report, Esarj, Turkiye's first electric vehicle charging network will direct over 90 per cent of its new investments to fast-charging stations to have at least one charging station across 81 provinces by the end of the year.

"We are aware of how valuable the time spent at the stations is for EV drivers. Esarj focuses on the efficient use of time, and, we prioritise DC charging stations, attach significance to locating our charging stations in areas where our customers may spend more time, or in areas where they may enjoy their time during charging," Murat Pinar, chairperson of Esarj and CEO of Enerjisa Enerji.

