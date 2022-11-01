President Erdogan inaugurates plant for Turkiye's 1st domestic car

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the long-anticipated, massive manufacturing plant that will be building Turkiye's first domestic car brand, TOGG.

On the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, Erdogan joined the opening ceremony of Turkiye's first domestic car plant in the north-western province of Bursa.

"We are witnessing fulfilment of 60-year dream into reality … Wherever you go, you can see Turkish brands… Togg will grace the roads of many countries around the globe as well, as a prestigious Turkish brand," Erdogan said.

"Everyone is wondering when Togg will grace the roads … We will see Togg on our roads at the end of the 1st quarter of 2023," he announced. "Our citizens will be able to pre-order Togg models near the end of February … (At which point) the pricing will also be announced."

In December 2019, Erdogan unveiled SUV and sedan prototypes of Togg, both fully electric and C-segment models.

