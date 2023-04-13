Hamas Haniyeh says 3 variables resolve conflict in favour of Palestinians

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said the Palestinian Resistance monitors three important variables which indicate that the conflict with Israel will be resolved in favour of the Palestinian people.

Haniyeh made the remarks during the commemoration of the International Al-Quds Day in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Haniyeh said the first variable is that the Resistance has been renewed in the Occupied West Bank and the Palestinian people at home and abroad are united in protecting Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Haniyeh added that the second factor is the rift and division within Israel and the destruction of its political structures, while the third factor is the emergence of a new international order and an era that heralds the decline of the United States' influence globally.

"Based on these changes, we say that we are in an advanced position and that Israel will depart from all of Palestine," he said.

Haniyeh stressed that the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are steadfastly drawing the battle of prisoners and captives.

