Islamic Jihad delegation headed by Nakhala arrives in Iraq

Ziad al-Nakhala, Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, looks on during a meeting with representatives of other Palestinian factions at the Palestinian embassy in Lebanon's capital Beirut on 3 September 2020 [ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images]
A delegation from the Islamic Jihad Movement, headed by its Secretary-General Ziyad Al-Nakhala, arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, yesterday evening after receiving an official invitation.

The movement issued a statement saying that the visit will include meetings with high-level Iraqi officials, party leaders and figures, as well as civic events.

The delegation will hold discussions on the latest Palestinian and Arab developments and ways to support the resistance in Palestine, especially in Jerusalem, in the face of the Israeli attacks and storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

