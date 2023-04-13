Palestine Scholars: Israel occupation attempts to prove links to Al Aqsa Mosque

Head of Palestine Scholars Association, Sheikh Nasim Yasin, said on Wednesday that the main reason for repeated Israeli incursions of Al Aqsa Mosque is to prove religious link to it.

Speaking to Quds Press, Yasin said: "The Israeli occupation wants to reinforce the notion that the Sanctuary Yards of Al Aqsa Mosque are not solely for Muslims, but must be shared with Jews."

The Sheikh also said that the Israeli occupation "is planning to partition the holy site spatially and temporally in order to have a special space and time for Jews to practice their mythical religious rituals."

He stated that such attempts "are not new", noting that Jews have been trying for a long time to find a footstep inside Al Aqsa Mosque.

"The Israeli occupation has been able to enter into Al Aqsa Mosque forcefully through the daily raids of Jewish settlers," he said, "and they are waiting for the right moment to demolish it and build their so-called temple."

The Palestinians in Jerusalem and across Palestine "understand very well the plans towards Al Aqsa Mosque; therefore, they are ready to sacrifice their souls for the sake of protecting it."

Yasin pointed out to the different fatwas about the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque and the duty of every Muslim towards it, stressing that "it has been and will remain only for Muslims".

